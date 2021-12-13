Global Photodynamic Therapy Market Report 2021: A $7.10 Billion Market by 2025

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photodynamic Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photodynamic therapy market is expected to grow from $3.39 billion in 2020 to $3.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $7.10 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15.7%.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider photodynamic therapy market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The photodynamic therapy market section of the report gives context. It compares the photodynamic therapy market with other segments of the photodynamic therapy market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, photodynamic therapy indicators comparison.

The main type of products in the photodynamic therapy market are drugs and devices. PDT drugs are light-sensitive drugs that get activated with certain kinds of lights and destroy abnormal cells to treat various diseases. PDT devices include lamps, LED devices, and other devices that emit light to activate PDT drugs. Photodynamic therapy is used in the treatment of various diseases such as acne, actinic keratosis, cancer and psoriasis, others and is implemented in various sectors such as cosmetics and dermatology clinics, hospitals, cancer treatment centers, others.



North America was the largest region in the photodynamic therapy market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.





Companies Mentioned





Theralase Technologies Inc.

Biofrontera AG

Hologic Inc.

Bausch Health

Quest PharmaTech Inc.

LUMIBIRD

Galderma Laboratories L.P.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Allergan plc

Modulight Inc.

SUS Advancing Technology Co. Ltd

Lumenis Ltd.

PhotoMedex Inc.

Dusa Pharmaceuticals

Soligenix Inc.

Biolitec AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

Sanofi

Beiersdorf

Ambicare Health



