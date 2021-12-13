Women’s Long Puffer Jackets Canada - Sustainable Waterproof Winter Coats Updated

Montreal, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak’s new water-resistant winter coat for women, which complements its entire product line of outerwear and accessories for modern Canadian living, features 20K/20K breathability for dynamic winter activities. While most jackets and coats on the market do not exceed 10K/10K, anything above 15K is ideal for especially active individuals engaged in activities like hiking or ski touring.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The new long Highland puffer coat for women also features Featherless Primaloft™ PowerPlume® insulation, elastic cuffs to trap heat, and hand pockets with snap buttons and polar fleece. The fibres mimic the warmth and look of natural down while remaining free of animal-derived materials. The coat is fully machine washable.

People are now aware of the fashion industry’s significant impact on the planet, and companies are increasingly placing a premium on factors like ethically manufactured materials, supply chain transparency, and the living wages they pay their employees. A recent Boston Consulting Group report found that 40% of survey respondents plan to practice more sustainable behaviours in the future and almost 90% think that companies should be doing more to help protect the environment.

As previously announced, a certified B Corporation, Frank And Oak has been practicing this philosophy since its inception and is usually featured on any round-up of the top sustainable living and ethical business brands in Canada. The long Highland puffer coat has been designed and produced in line with this tradition, with a shell and lining made from 100% recycled polyester.

The company designs and sells a comprehensive range of apparel for men and women, including shirts, denim, sweaters, parkas, shorts, loungewear, and footwear. Frank And Oak also sell accessories such as grooming and beauty/skincare products.

Founded in 2012 by two friends, Frank And Oak has grown to a 300-person clothing organization dedicated to capturing the essence of modern Canadian living. While style is an expression of the individual, the common necessities of daily Canadian living shape the company’s aesthetic. Designers, architects, and artists, the company’s tight-knit crew are above all committed to setting an example by balancing profit and purpose: offering the best quality, affordable, sustainable products that leave a minimal carbon footprint on the planet.

“We never compromise on style or comfort,” said a company spokesperson. “And the long Highland puffer coat for women is no exception - with its sleek lines and hidden zipper closure at the front, you will look like the belle of the winter ball.”

More information is available at: https://ca.frankandoak.com

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:



Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada