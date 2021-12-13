MinIO Wins Coveted 2021 Datanami Readers’ Choice Award for Best Storage Solution

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO , the leader in high performance, multi-cloud object storage, has been recognized as the best storage solution in the sixth annual Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, which was released today at www.datanami.com. Datanami is the leading publication for news and information covering the operationalization of data science in business, government, and industry.



The coveted annual Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global Datanami community, as well as selections from the Datanami editors. The awards recognize the companies and products that have made a difference in the big data community this year, and provide insight into the state of the industry.

“Every year it is our pleasure to honor the best big data solutions in the market,” said Alex Woodie, Managing Editor of Datanami. “Today, as we continue this proud tradition, we are pleased to announce the winners of the sixth annual Readers’ and Editor’s Choice Awards. Between our worldwide readership of global data science, AI, and advanced analytics experts and an unparalleled panel of editors, the Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards represent resounding recognition throughout the industry. Our congratulations go out to all of the winners.”

“We are delighted to be selected by Datanami’s massive readership as the best storage solution in the market. Given both the intensity of the competition and the sophistication of the Datanami audience - this is one of the top honors to be earned every year,” noted AB Periasamy, co-founder and CEO of MinIO. “Our leadership in multi-cloud object storage is something we have worked tirelessly to achieve over the past year and to earn this recognition from the big data community is immensely gratifying. We look forward to building on this success as we head into 2022.”

MinIO is a high-performance, Kubernetes-native object store. Optimized for cloud-native workloads and S3 compatible, MinIO runs in every major public cloud, private clouds, Kubernetes distributions and - with a binary of less than 100MB - is the only full featured object store capable of running at the edge. Enterprises use MinIO to deliver against ML/AI, analytics, backup and archival workloads - all from a single platform. Remarkably simple to install and manage, MinIO offers a rich suite of enterprise features targeting security, resiliency, data protection, scalability and identity management.

More information on these awards can be found at the Datanami website ( http://www.Datanami.com ) or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #DatanamiRCA21.

About Datanami

Datanami is a news portal dedicated to providing insight, analysis, and up-to-the-minute information about emerging trends and solutions in big data. The portal sheds light on all cutting-edge technologies including networking, storage, and applications, and their effect upon business, industry, government, and research. The publication examines the avalanche of unprecedented amounts of data and the impact the high-end data explosion is having across the IT, enterprise, and commercial markets. Subscribe now at: www.datanami.com.

About MinIO

MinIO is pioneering high-performance object storage for hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. Run by more than half of the Fortune 500, MinIO is the fastest-growing object storage company with more than 735M Docker Pulls and more than 30K GitHub Stars. Open Sourced under the AGPL v3 license, MinIO is backed by Nexus, General Catalyst, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital and AME Cloud Ventures.

