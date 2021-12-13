Energy Futures Lab to support underrepresented entrepreneurs in transition to net-zero

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Energy Futures Lab (EFL) is committed to enabling an equitable and inclusive energy transition in which no person or community is left behind. Ensuring a diversity of voices and perspectives are accounted for in the transition is therefore an important part of the net-zero equation.



The Energy Futures Lab is pleased to announce that Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) has emerged as a generous funding partner, contributing $300,000 in non-repayable funding for the EFL to focus on engaging women, youth and Indigenous entrepreneurs in the transition to net-zero by mid-century. Funding will enable the EFL to allocate staff expertise, funds and resources to provide tailored programming in direct support of work conducted by or in service of women, youth and Indigenous entrepreneurs.

“To achieve Canada’s ambitious goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, we must harness the talent, creativity, experience and contributions of all Canadians—including Indigenous people, youth, and women entrepreneurs. Investing in initiatives and organizations such as the Energy Futures Lab is a key part of ensuring an inclusive economic recovery while we build a clean energy economy that attracts investment and helps businesses grow.”



- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

As a social innovation lab with over five years of experience addressing complex challenges facing Alberta’s energy sector, the Energy Futures Lab understands that technological advancements by themselves are not enough. Addressing the social barriers and systems in which these technologies exist is equally important, requiring a diversity of perspectives to ensure all communities benefit in the transition to our future energy system.

This is why the Energy Futures Lab has brought together a Fellowship consisting of experts from many different fields, including education, clean tech, oil and gas, arts and culture, digital innovation, and more. Yet, the opportunity to more directly engage women, youth and Indigenous entrepreneurs in the transition remains an important one.

“Over the past year, the Energy Futures Lab Fellowship has deepened its commitment to enabling an equitable and inclusive energy transition. As a result, new collaborations are emerging as EFL Fellows continue to develop a more holistic understanding of the ways in which social and cultural systems are connected to the evolving energy system. This evolution in understanding and focus is generating collaborative projects and tangible action towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all Albertans and Canadians. We are grateful for the support of Prairies Economic Development Canada, to be able to continue this important work. ”

- Alison Cretney, Managing Director of the Energy Futures Lab

As a result of the investment from Prairies Economic Development Canada, the Energy Futures Lab has been able to expand its efforts. One such initiative is the launch of the Energy Futures Youth Seed Fund , a program providing Albertans aged 18-30 access to stipends for projects or initiatives that help accelerate the transition to the energy system the future requires of us.

With stipends ranging from $200 - $2,500, this program aims to support projects initiated, led and organized by young people across the province. The Energy Futures Lab is now working with its Fellowship to further identify other critical opportunities and projects in service of or led by women, youth or Indigenous entrepreneurs in Alberta.

About Energy Futures Lab

The Energy Futures Lab is an Alberta-based coalition of diverse innovators and leading organizations working to accelerate the transition to the energy system the future requires of us. With stakeholder insights from across the energy system, we are collaboratively developing solutions for a low-emission and socially equitable energy future.

About Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is the federal department that supports economic growth in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Its programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger. Its mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces and advance the interests of the region in national economic policy, programs and projects.

