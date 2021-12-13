EssilorLuxottica : Delisting of GrandVision on 10 January 2022

French Italian English

Delisting of GrandVision on 10 January 2022

Settlement of the Offer took place on 8 December 2021

Post-Acceptance P eriod will end on 20 December 2021

The last trading date of the S hares on Euronext Amsterdam will be on 7 January 2022 and listing and trading of t he Shares will terminate as of 10 January 2022

The Offeror will initiate statutory buy-out proceedings in order to obtain 100% of the Shares

Charenton-le-Pont, France and Schiphol, the Netherlands (13 December 2021 – 6 pm CET) – EssilorLuxottica S.A. (the “Offeror”) and GrandVision N.V. (“GrandVision”) jointly announce that, considering that the Offeror holds more than 95% of the issued and outstanding shares in GrandVision (the “Shares”), Euronext approved the delisting of the Shares from Euronext Amsterdam.

In consultation with Euronext, it has been decided that delisting will take place on 10 January 2022 and the last trading day of the Shares will therefore be 7 January 2022. Reference is made to Section 5.11.2 (Liquidity, delisting of the Shares and post-closing steps) of the Offeror’s offer memorandum dated 7 October 2021 (“Offer Memorandum”).

Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set out in the Offer Memorandum.

Post-Acceptance Period

The Post-Acceptance Period (na-aanmeldingstermijn) started on 7 December 2021, at 09:00 hours CET and will end on 20 December 2021 at 17:40 hours CET.

The Offeror will publicly announce the results of the Post-Acceptance Period and the total amount and total percentage of Shares held by it in accordance with Section 17 paragraph 4 of the Decree no later than on the third Business Day following the last day of the Post-Acceptance Period.

The Offeror will continue to accept the transfer (levering) of all Tendered Shares during the Post-Acceptance Period and will pay the Offer Price for each Tendered Share that has been transferred (geleverd) to the Offeror promptly, but in any event within five Business Days following the date on which the relevant Shareholder transferred (geleverd) its Shares to the Offeror.

During the Post-Acceptance Period, Shareholders have no right to withdraw Tendered Shares from the Offer, regardless of whether the Shares have been tendered either during the Acceptance Period or the Post-Acceptance Period.

Buy-out proceedings

As the Offeror has acquired more than 95% of the Shares, the Offeror intends to initiate, as soon as possible, the Buy-Out. Reference is made to Section 5.11.4 (Buy-out proceedings) of the Offer Memorandum.

Further implications for non-tendering Shareholders

Remaining Shareholders who do not wish to tender their Shares in the Post-Acceptance Period should carefully review the sections of the Offer Memorandum that further explain the intentions of the Offeror, such as (but not limited to) Section 5.11 (Consequences of the Offer for non-tendering Shareholders), which describes certain implications to which such Shareholders may become subject with their continued shareholding in GrandVision.

Announcements

Any announcement contemplated by the Offer Memorandum will be issued by press release.

Offer Memorandum, Position Statement and further information

This announcement contains selected, condensed information regarding the Offer and does not replace the Offer Memorandum and/or Position Statement. The information in this announcement is not complete and additional information is contained in the Offer Memorandum and Position Statement.



Digital copies of the Offer Memorandum are available on the website of the Offeror (www.essilorluxottica.com) and digital copies of the Offer Memorandum and Position Statement are available on the website of GrandVision (www.grandvision.com). Such websites do not constitute part of, and are not incorporated by reference into, the Offer Memorandum.

Copies of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement are also available free of charge from GrandVision and the Exchange Agent.

GrandVision N.V.

The Base

Evert van de Beekstraat 1-80

Tower C, 6th floor

1118CL Schiphol

The Netherlands

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Corporate Broking and Issuer Services HQ7212

Gustav Mahlerlaan 10

1082 PP Amsterdam

The Netherlands

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters and since 1st July (via a majority interest) - GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. For more information, please visit www.essilorluxottica.com.

About GrandVision

GrandVision, part of the EssilorLuxottica group, is a global leader in optical retailing, delivering high quality and affordable eye care to more and more customers around the world. The high-quality eye care offered by GrandVision includes a wide range of services provided by its vision experts. Our products include prescription glasses including frames and lenses, contact lenses and contact lens care products, as well as sunglasses both plain and with prescription lenses. These products are offered through leading optical retail banners which operate in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. GrandVision serves its customers in over 7,200 stores and with more than 39,000 employees, proving every day that in EYE CARE, WE CARE MORE. Since March 2021, GrandVision is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and we adhere to our principle-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit www.grandvision.com

Attachment