Ubisoft Announces the Departure of its Chief Studios Operating Officer

PARIS - December 13, 2021 – Today, Ubisoft announced the departure of Virginie Haas, who served as Chief Studios Operating Officer of the group for the past 16 months following 3 years as an independent director on its Board of Directors. She is leaving Ubisoft to pursue other activities.







Ubisoft thanks Virginie for her contribution and wishes her every success in the future.







The company is well on its way to appointing her successor. In the interim, the senior team she was in charge of will ensure the continuity and seamless execution of the current projects.



