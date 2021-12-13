



SCOR Investment Partners enhances its corporate loans sustainable investment process and deploys an innovative ESG scoring methodology











SCOR Investment Partners, the asset management company of the SCOR group, announces today that its flagship corporate loans fund, SCOR Euro Loans, becomes SCOR Sustainable Euro Loans. SCOR Sustainable Euro Loans fund is classified as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and benefits from an innovative sustainable investment strategy.



SCOR Investment Partners leverages on its methodological partnerships with the Sustainability Accounting Standard Board and Finance for Tomorrow to reach a 100% ESG coverage of its fund’s assets. Based on a proprietary ESG framework fully embedded within the corporate loan investment process, the sustainable strategy reinforces fundamental credit analysis and has a clear objective of substantially overperforming the fund’s investment universe. Combined with SCOR Investment Partners’ exclusion policy, ESG scoring enables a best-in-class selection process.



This approach aims to help investees reach state-of-the-art sustainable practices through the combination of a corporate dialogue with issuers and an internal controversy analysis.



This marks the second step of the deployment of reinforced sustainable investment processes within SCOR Investment Partners’ flagship credit strategies, following the SCOR Sustainable Euro High Yield fund, effective since February 2021.







Fabrice Rossary, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Investment Partners, comments: “The revamping of our flagship corporate loans fund comes on the back of significant research undertaken by our portfolio management team and by the sustainable investment office. Our new investment process is a breakthrough in the asset class, where external ESG data coverage is very low, and access to reliable information remains a challenge. This is a new milestone in our journey to finance the sustainable development of society together. Stay tuned, more will come in 2022.”



- End -



For more information, please contact Nadège Picharles, Head of Marketing, +33 1 53 64 65 23, npicharles@scor.com



About SCOR Investment Partners



SCOR Investment Partners: financing the sustainable development of societies, together.



SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des marchés financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around six management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Real Estate, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 5.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 17.7 billion (including SCOR Investment Partners UK Ltd’s AUM and undrawn commitments).



Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com







Document intended exclusively for journalists and professionals of the press and media. This press release is produced for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase any service or investment product. SCOR Investment Partners SE accepts no responsibility, direct or indirect, which may result from the use of the information contained in this document. SCOR Investment Partners SE can in no way be held responsible for any decision, whatever it may be, taken on the basis of this information.