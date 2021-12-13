Associa Equity Management & Realty Services Names Kimberly Emmett as Business Development Manager

Temecula, CA, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management & Realty Services is pleased to announce that Kimberly Emmett has joined their team as business development manager.

Ms. Emmett comes to Associa with more than 25 years of property management industry experience, including work with homeowners associations, multi-family communities, and commercial properties throughout Southern California. She also has strong paint industry experience, having consulted with homeowners association boards to develop and implement community-approved color palettes and technical specifications. As business development manager, Ms. Emmett will focus on building client relationships and maximizing client engagement and growth.

In addition to her professional experience, Ms. Emmett previously served on an association’s board of directors, giving her a first-hand understanding of the challenges and desired solutions facing today’s client board members.

“As a leading California management team, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services is passionate about providing our valued clients with expert leadership,” stated Lisa Locke, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “We remain committed to connecting local board members with experienced professionals who can help them to consistently achieve their community goals. Kimberly joining our team reinforces our commitment to that process.”

