Angling & Hunting Equipment: Global Markets and Industry Forecast to 2026 Featuring Costa Del Mar, Johnson Outdoors, Newell Brands, Pure Fishing, W.C. Bradley Co, and More

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Research Report by Product, Distribution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 472.87 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 503.67 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% reaching USD 701.02 million by 2026.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Angling & Hunting Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories, Archery, ATV Accessories, Cameras & Accessories, Clothing, Decoys, Fishing Rods & Reels, Game Calls, Gun Accessories, Maintenance & Storage, Hearing Protection, Optics &Scopes, Knives & Tools, Lures & Terminal Trackers, Packs & Bag Packs, and Tree Stands.

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Offline and Online.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Angling & Hunting Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, including:

Costa Del Mar Inc.

Duluth Holdings Inc.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Maver UK Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Okuma Fishing Tackle Co. Ltd.

Pradco Outdoor Brands Inc.

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Rather Outdoors, LLC

Sea Master Enterprise Co. Ltd.

The Orvis Company Inc.

Tica Fishing Tackle

W.C. Bradley Co.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h199z