Global Alternative Data Industry Overview and Outlook 2021-2028 - Asia-Pacific Expected to Emerge as One of the Fastest-Growing Regional Markets

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Data Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Data Type (Credit & Debit Card Transactions, Social & Sentiment Data, Mobile Application Usage), by Industry, by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alternative data market is expected to reach USD 69.36 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 58.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing emphasis on gaining alpha from hedge funds is expected to boost the demand for alternative data. The asset managers from hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity funds, pension funds, unit trusts, life insurance companies, and other BFSI entities are highly inclining to use alternative data to derive predictive insights. Moreover, the use of alternative data for risk management processes is expected to drive the market.



North America dominated the market in 2020 with a share of more than 68.0% and is estimated to continue dominating the market from 2021 to 2028. The emerging presence of numerous alternative data providers in the U.S is the major driving factor. Companies such as Advan, Eagle Alpha, M Science, and YipitData are providing various types of alternative data, including credit and debit card transactions, email receipts, geo-location (foot traffic) records, mobile usage, satellite, weather data, social and sentiment data, and web scraped data. The acquisitions and partnership initiatives from companies, such as Nasdaq and S&P Global Platts, are further expected to fuel the regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the fastest-growing regional markets over the forecast period. This is due to the rising use cases of alternative data in the BFSI, retail, automotive, and telecommunication industries. The use of alternative data for investments and risk assessment, particularly from companies in emerging economies, such as India and China, is expected to boost the regional market growth.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the companies are using alternative data collected from social media, mobile phones, applications, wearables, and other IoT-based devices to assess changes in consumer behavior patterns related to purchases and interests

By data type, the credit and debit card transactions segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the high accuracy of the data type and significant demand from asset managers

Based on end user, hedge fund operators held the largest revenue share in 2020 on account of the rising demand for alt data from the investors and firms to identify lucrative investment opportunities and generate alpha

The BFSI industry segment is held the largest share in 2020 as the entities such as hedge funds, mutual funds, and insurance companies are the early adopters of alternative data

North America dominated the global market and accounted for over 68.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. The region is expected to maintain its lead from 2021 to 2028

Emerging economies, such as India, Thailand, Singapore, and China, are expected to drive the Asia Pacific market owing to the rising use cases of alternative data for predictive risk assessment

Companies Profiled

1010Data

Advan

Dataminr

Earnest Research

M Science

Preqin

RavenPack

Thinknum Alternative Data

UBS Evidence Lab

YipitData

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0zgpu