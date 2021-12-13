Global Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market to Witness Growth of $4.83 Billion During 2021-2025 | Industry Assessment and Strategic Recommendations

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud-based project portfolio management market is poised to grow by $ 4.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.26% during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing requirements for large-scale project management, growing demand for mobile project portfolio management solutions, and rising demand for cost management.

This study identifies the interlinking of software with project portfolio management as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud-based project portfolio management market growth during the next few years. Also, the application of lean management in project portfolio management and automatic updating and building of projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Manufacturing

ICT

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud-based project portfolio management market vendors that include:

Atlassian Corp. PLC

Broadcom Inc.

Mavenlink Inc.

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Planview Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Upland Software Inc.

Also, the cloud-based project portfolio management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7o8i8