Reedy Industries Acquires Hays Service of Macon Georgia

DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services, has acquired Hays Service, a fourth-generation, family-owned HVAC services company in Macon, Georgia. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands their services density in the Southeastern U.S., maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, government, and senior living market segments.

Founded in 1945, Hays enjoys a proud heritage of customer loyalty, safety and operational excellence. The company provides HVAC maintenance services, including preventative and predictive maintenance programs, energy solutions, project design and retrofit, and specialized services, including industrial piping and millwright services. Cal Hays, president of Hays Service, joined the company in 1977 after graduating from Georgia Tech. "We're proud to join the Reedy Industries family of companies," Cal says, "and appreciate the opportunity to be part of an organization that shares our values and operating principles. We look forward to joining Reedy's other leading regional HVAC service providers across the country to create a brighter future for our customers and teams."

"Cal Hays and his son Calvin have done an amazing job of building on a long history of service excellence," says Joe Kirmser, Reedy Industries CEO. "They have preserved the family values the company was founded on while adopting the latest technologies to help their loyal customers reduce operating costs and improve energy efficiency."

Hays Service is the seventeenth acquisition for Reedy Industries since 2019. "This partnership further extends our growth in the Southeast U.S.," Kirmser added, "and we look forward to adding even greater density in the region through strategic add-on acquisitions."

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic growth and acquisitions. Reedy Industries was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, just outside Chicago. For more information, visit www.reedyindustries.com.

