Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Insights 2021-2028 Featuring Profiles of Key Players, Including Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Arthrex, Medtronic, and Integra Life Sciences Corp

The global soft tissue repair market is expected to reach US$ 13,646.7 million by 2028 from US$ 9,033.85 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of sport injuries, increasing number of orthopedic procedures, and surge in geriatric population. However, the availability of alternatives for soft tissue repair and lack of awareness about soft tissue injuries hamper the growth of the soft tissue repair market.



There has been an increase in the number of soft tissue injuries among children, adults, and geriatric population. Healing of soft tissue injuries among the geriatric population requires time due to prevalence of diabetes.



Based on product, the soft tissue repair market is bifurcated into fixed instruments and tissue mesh/patch. The tissue mesh/patch segment would hold a larger market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021 to 2028. The soft tissue repair market, by application, is segmented into orthopedic repair, hernia repair, breast reconstruction, pelvic and vaginal prolapse repair, skin repair, dental repair, dural repair, and others. The orthopedic repair segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021. However, the breast reconstruction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Soft Tissue Repair Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Soft Tissue Repair Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Soft Tissue Repair Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Sports Injuries

5.1.2 Increase in Geriatric Population

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Soft Tissue Injuries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surge in Focus on Sports Medicine and Soft Tissue Injuries

5.3.2 Proliferation of Global Healthcare Sector

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Developments and Product Innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Soft Tissue Repair Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Soft Tissue Repair Market share, by product (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Fixation Instruments market

7.4 Tissue Mesh/Patch market

8. Global Soft Tissue Repair Market analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Soft Tissue Repair Market share, by Application (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Orthopedic Repair market

8.4 Hernia Repair market

8.5 Breast Reconstruction market

8.6 Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse Repair market

8.7 Skin Repair market

8.8 Dental Repair market

8.9 Dural Repair market

8.10 Other Applications market

9. Global Soft Tissue Repair Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Soft Tissue Repair Market

9.2 Europe: Soft Tissue Repair Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028

9.3 Asia Pacific: Soft Tissue Repair Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028

9.4 Middle East and Africa: Soft Tissue Repair Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028

9.5 South and Central America: Soft Tissue Repair Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Soft Tissue Repair Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Soft Tissue Repair Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Inorganic Developments



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Smith & Nephew

12.2 DePuy Synthes

12.3 Arthrex, Inc.

12.4 Medtronic

12.5 Integra Life Sciences Corporation

12.6 Stryker Corporation

12.7 BD

12.8 Organogenesis Inc.

12.9 Allergan PLC

12.10 W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

12.11 Cook Medical LLC

12.12 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.13 DSM

12.14 Baxter International Inc.



