Five Below Reunites With Bugha, 2019 Fortnite World Cup Champion, on New Product Collaborations

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for holiday gifting, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond – has teamed up with Kyle Giersdorf (a.k.a. Bugha), the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Champion and two-time Esports Player of the year, on an all-new line of affordable gaming gear that aims to make the world of online gaming accessible and fun for all. The new and exclusive product line includes an LED Gaming Soundbar, LED Gaming Monitor Riser, LED Gaming Headset Stand and the best-selling LED Gaming Headset in all new colors.



“When it comes to the world of competitive gaming, it’s important to have the right technology and latest gear to make sure you can keep up with the rest of the pack, but this doesn’t mean that you have to break the bank when creating that dream setup,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “This is why we are so excited to be partnering once again with Bugha on this exciting collection of quality gaming products that we hope will bring the excitement of competitive gaming to the masses in a fun and affordable way. We know there are a ton of competitive gamers that want to compete, but price can often be a barrier when it comes to acquiring quality gear. We strive to be the go to place for gaming and could not be happier to be elevating game play no matter the budget with this new line of products.”

Exclusively available at Five Below’s 1,100+ stores and online at FiveBelow.com beginning December 13, this year’s products feature RGB color-changing lights and other sought after features available at amazing value. Perfect for a gaming computer setup, products include an LED Gaming Soundbar, LED Gaming Monitor Riser, LED Gaming Headset Stand, and LED Gaming Headset, as well as full and one-handed keyboards, mouse and mousepad with LED lights. At $10 each, these exclusive Bugha products are a part of the Five Beyond assortment of limited and extreme value products priced above $5.

“I am really proud to continue my partnership with Five Below. It's amazing to see the work that has gone into crafting great products with such an impactful mission,” said Kyle Giersdorf, aka Bugha. “Five Below and I have put something really special together this year to offer products catered to the competitive gamer out there. We don't want price to be a barrier for the growing amount of kids who are trying to compete and win!”

Catering to tweens, teens and beyond, Five Below carries an ever-evolving, and super exciting assortment of essentials for work and school, including cell phone cases and chargers, cool room décor, pet products, yoga pants, graphic tees, beauty and wellness items, licensed collectibles, baseballs and basketballs, tons of candy and all the seasonal gotta-haves. Its stores are a vibrant, colorful and high-energy destination with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.

For more information about the Five Below and Bugha collaboration, please visit FiveBelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,100 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

About Kyle Giersdorf aka Bugha

Bugha is a professional esports player from Pottsgrove, PA who earned overnight fame after winning the inaugural Fortnite World Cup Championship in July 2019. In order to cement his name in gaming history, Kyle initially beat out more than 40 million contestants, leading him to New York where he bested 100 of the best Fortnite players to win a $3 million prize. Since the championship, Kyle has become one of the most popular gamers and has amassed over 16 million combined social followers.

Additional Awards and Accomplishments:

2019 Gamer of the Year (The Game Awards)

2019 Esports Player of the Year (Esports Awards)

2019 PC Rookie of the Year (Esports Awards)

2021 FNCS Grand Royale Champion

2021 FNCS Grand Finals Champion

Forbes 30 Under 30

Contact:

FiveBelow@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5773323d-95b4-4d58-ad7d-86ad33e02f0f

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/101dc99f-3aea-4ebd-85de-3af049c3ad47