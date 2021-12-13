Global Industrial Girth Gear Market 2021-2025: Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Vendor Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Girth Gear Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial girth gear market is poised to grow by $ 40.84 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by improvement in girth gear manufacturing technologies and expansion & installation of new cement plants. The study identifies the augmented demand from APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial girth gear market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Cement

Mining

Chemical and Petrochemicals

Metal Fabrication

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial girth gear market vendors that include:

Ashoka Machines Tools Corp.

FLSmidth and Co. AS

Kumera Corp.

Nippon Chuzo K.K.

P. van der Wegen Gears

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co. KG

Siemens AG

SYMMEN

The KCP Ltd.

Also, the industrial girth gear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



