Skeljungur hf.: Chief of Governance and Quality resigns

Gróa Björg Baldvinsdóttir, Chief of Governance and Quality, has resigned from her post.

Gróa has worked for Skeljungur since 2017 in various positions, including the posts of Chief Legal Counsel, Compliance Officer and Board Secretary. Since 2019, Gróa has served on the Company’s Executive Board, most recently as head of governance and quality, human resources and corporate culture.

Árni Pétur Jónsson, Skeljungur CEO:

“In recent years, Gróa Björg has been one of the Company’s key employees and an active participant in its strategic planning and business operation. We thank Gróa for the pleasure of working with her and wish her the best of success in her future work.”

