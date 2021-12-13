Glass Logistics - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Opportunity Assessment 2021-2025

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global glass logistics market is poised to grow by $1.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period.
The provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by increased demand for glass from the end-users and increasing demand for glass from the automotive industry. The study identifies the expansion of glass production facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the glass logistics market growth during the next few years.
The market is segmented as below:
By Service
- Transportation
- Warehousing and VAS
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass logistics market vendors that include:
- BASAMRO Logistics Group
- Bonded Logistics Inc.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Emons Group BV
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
- Lannutti S.p.A.
- Nijman Zeetank Internationale Transport BV
- Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp.
- sedak GmbH and Co. KG
Also, the glass logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
