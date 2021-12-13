Industry Leader, Brian Buffini, Presents “Bold Predictions 2022 Real Estate Market Outlook” Broadcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using his years of experience and knowledge, Brian revealed what the future holds for real estate — and what agents need to do to succeed — with his latest Bold Predictions broadcast. He was joined by Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for the National Association of REALTORS®, who shared his forecast for the economy and real estate market for the coming year.

Leveraging the most up-to-date economic stats and facts, Buffini tapped into his 30-plus years of experience to reveal how real estate agents can build a profitable business in this evolving market. This free online broadcast provides clarity and peace of mind, so professionals can capitalize on current industry trends and achieve lasting success.

“Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions: 2022 Real Estate Market Outlook,” covers:

The state of the market in 2022, from interest rates to inventory.

The overall economy, including current unemployment rates and total jobs.

How to combat industry disruptors and build a business that lasts.

Good habits for a good year, from celebrating victories to training.

And more.

“I am dedicated to observing industry trends, interviewing top market experts, and, above all, providing guidance and clarity to consumers,” says Buffini. “The Bold Predictions 2022 broadcast continues this mission, cuts through the noise to help real estate agents and consumers learn how to effectively and easily deal with upcoming changes while also leveraging future opportunities.”

Buffini’s track record has been incredible; among other events, he predicted the Great Recession, the impending automation of the industry and the housing inventory shortage. This can’t-miss broadcast is not just for real estate professionals but also for anyone who may be interested in buying or selling a home.

For the complete market update from Brian Buffini, with special guest Lawrence Yun, watch the replay of Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions at www.buffiniandcompany.com/bold2022.

###

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

Attachment