Proactive news headlines including Mountain Boy, CytoDyn, Tracesafe, Great Atlantic Resources, Fobi and Sigma Lithium

- Global Energy Metals says MBK has exercised option to earn up to 80% of Millennium project in Queensland, Australia click here
- Anglo-US company gets $35mln funding from Shell, United Airlines and Amazon click here
- Mountain Boy confirms porphyry copper-gold mineralization, finds high-grade copper on its Telegraph project in British Columbia click here
- Altiplano Metals intersects high-grade copper at its Farellon mine in Chile click here
- Looking Glass Labs says its House of Kibaa studio airdrops 3D NFTs galleries to Genesis Membership holders click here
- CytoDyn announces positive preliminary results in Phase 2 trial open-label portion for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis click here
- Alpine 4 acquires RCA Commercial Electronics, a continuation from the American conglomerate founded in 1919 click here
- Empower Clinics says Kai Medical Laboratory unit provides COVID-19 testing services to one of the largest gaming conferences in the US click here
- PlantX acquires assets of plant-based market platform, Peter Rubi, LLC click here
- Tracesafe says its wearable safety technology has been selected for use at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship click here
- Dalrada adds legal expert Amy Scannell and venture capitalist Vincent Monteparte to board as it eyes Nasdaq listing click here
- Arrow Exploration says West Pepper Well on stream click here
- ElectraMeccanica says American-made 2023 SOLO EV now undergoing validation testing click here
- Star Royalties strikes innovative agreement with Bluesource to create verified carbon offset credits for farming industry click here
- DGTL Holdings signs NYSE-listed CPG Brand as new key account click here
- PharmaDrug appoints Cindy Hutnik to its scientific and clinical advisory board click here
- C3 Metals says continued drilling at Jasperoide copper-gold project shows porphyry potential click here
- Mednow closes acquisition of Infusicare Pharmacy click here
- CULT Food Science completes strategic investment in Singapore-based Umami Meats click here
- Else Nutrition awarded World Plant Based 2021 Award in best dairy product alternative category in New York click here
- Wishpond announces acquisition of Winback - a provider of automated SMS marketing solutions for e-commerce click here
- American Eagle Gold to acquire prized NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project in British Columbia click here
- Great Atlantic Resources raises C$156,000 in second tranche of placing and C$1.436M to date click here
- 90% of the entire Bitcoin supply has been mined click here
- Golden Minerals Company appoints Deborah Friedman to its board of directors click here
- Metal Energy poised for drilling early in new year at Manibridge and Strange nickel projects click here
- Fobi to provide CheckVax vaccination and covid testing verification solution for Retail Solutions Providers Association event click here
- Sigma Lithium increases private placement to C$85M to fund construction of Grota de Cirilo project in Brazil click here click here
