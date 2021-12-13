Fort Valley State University Receives $2.5 Million Anonymous Gift

Fort Valley, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Valley State University (FVSU) announced today it is the recipient of a $2.5 million contribution from an anonymous donor. The donation is the largest single contribution in school history. The gift will support the university’s Finish Line initiative, a scholarship program that assists students who are unable to progress toward their degree completion due to financial barriers.

“This extremely generous donation is a transformative gift that will make a significant difference in the lives of many students,” said FVSU President Dr. Paul Jones. “This type of philanthropy is a clear recognition that higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity for students from underserved communities with socioeconomic challenges. We are beyond grateful for this wonderful show of support and confidence in FVSU and our students.”

This is the second gift from the same anonymous donor who also contributed $250,000 to the Finish Line scholarship program in August 2021. The FVSU Finish Line scholarship is designed to bridge the gap and lessen the financial burden for students by covering their educational expenses not covered by financial aid.

“Donor support of this magnitude will make a direct and lasting impact on the lives of our students,” said FVSU Vice President of Advancement Dr. Anthony Holloman. ”A contribution of this size made during this time of year is a wonderful gift that will further accelerate our goal of student-centeredness and help set the course for our university.”

FVSU plans to use the historic donation to provide scholarships to more than 500 students across the next three years. The Finish Line scholarship funds typically target juniors and seniors majoring in fields related to agriculture, food science, engineering, computer science, healthcare and business. However, the university has plans to expand the scholarship to include a focus on non-traditional students and students who demonstrate exceptional student engagement and leadership.

