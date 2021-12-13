Harbert Management Corporation included on the Pension & Investments List of Best Places to Work in Money Management for 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”) has been voted as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management announced by Pensions & Investments (“P&I”). The tenth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.



Investment excellence, transparency with our clients, and world-class Fund Administration support and reporting are the hallmarks of HMC’s commitment to investors. This commitment is rooted in the firm’s strong culture, which starts with HMC’s belief that openness, fairness, and care for our employees creates an environment of trust, dedication, and integrity. HMC thrives when its employees can grow and succeed, and HMC is fortunate to have such a strong group of employees throughout its organization.

“Now in its 10th year, P&I’s Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,” said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. “This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our December 13, 2021 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.”

Travis Pritchett, HMC’s President and Chief Operating Officer states, “HMC’s culture and the resiliency of our people have delivered great results through another year beset with unique challenges and unknowns. We are very proud of what our professionals have achieved over the course of 2021. We are in the people business and we will continue to invest in our people.”

P&I partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

About Harbert Management Corporation

HMC is an investment management firm focusing on alternative assets with approximately $8.0 billion in Regulatory Assets under Management as of November 30, 2021. A privately owned firm founded in 1993, HMC serves foundations, endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. For additional information about HMC, visit www.harbert.net.