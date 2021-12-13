Bonduelle Combined Shareholders Meeting 2021 - Results of the Votes

English French

BONDUELLE

Villeneuve d'Ascq, 13 December, 2021

Press release

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

OF DECEMBER 02, 2021

The Combined General Meeting of Bonduelle shareholders was held at the Novotel Lille - Aéroport de Lesquin hotel on December 2, 2021 and all of the resolutions put to a vote were approved.

In particular, the following resolutions were adopted :

- the 3rd resolution relating to the allocation of profit for the year and the setting of the dividend , the amount of which will be € 0.45 per share. The coupon will be detached on January 3, 2022 and the dividend will be paid on January 5, 2022.

- the 5th and 7th resolutions, renewing the mandates of Mr. Martin Ducroquet and Ms. Cécile Girerd-Jorry as members of the Supervisory Board.

- the 6th resolution appointing Ms. Agathe Danjou as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

During this General Meeting, the Group's General Management also answered questions asked by shareholders, and developed the Group's commitments aimed at generating both economic performance and a positive impact for the Company, food, people and environment.

