Compostable Dog Poop Bags With Handles - Best Biodegradable Pet Waste Bag Launch

Hong Kong Island, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pogi’s Pet Supplies’ new plant-based bags are available in both grab-and-go boxes and lightweight rolls for easily carrying on walks. Customers can also opt for bags with easy-tie handles to simplify mess collection.

More information can be found at https://pogis.com/collections/compostable-poop-bags.

Pogi’s Pet Supplies was created to provide dogs with high-quality accessories while focusing on protecting the environment. Through the latest release, customers can actively reduce plastic waste and help to combat one of the biggest issues facing the planet.

In the US alone, landfills receive over 27 million tons of plastic waste each year. Dog poop bags are a big contributor to this because so many are required on a daily basis.

Biodegradable bags from Pogi’s Pet Supplies are easy for individuals to use. The rolls come with perforated edges to simplify access, and they can withstand large amounts of mess, making them suitable for dogs of all sizes.

The main benefit is that they’re specifically designed to keep the environment clean. Picking up dog waste protects the planet from nitrogen content, and the plant-based bags are safer for everyday use. Customers can buy with peace of mind knowing that they are not harming the planet.

Pogi’s Pet Supplies explains that the focus of the company is on using the best components when creating pet accessories and products. The company's products are certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute, European Bioplastics, and TUV Rheinland.

As previously announced, the popular poop bags can be paired with dispensers, dog grooming wipes, and dog training pads. With every product, the focus is on protecting the environment and keeping the planet clean.

Customers rate the product highly for ease of use, fast delivery, and the compact size. The smooth material simplifies the process of grabbing the bags, and they can be opened quickly while on walks or in the yard.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Pogi's compostable rolls fit perfectly in Pogi's Poop Bag Dispenser. Or, if you already have your own, our rolls are made to fit all standard sized dispensers.”

Interested parties can learn more at https://pogis.com.

