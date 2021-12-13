Belo + Company is now Medium Giant

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Eric Myers announced today that Belo + Company is changing its name to Medium Giant in a strategic move to better reflect the agency’s evolution into a full-service media and marketing company.



The name is a strong representation of what Medium Giant has built and continues to build. As a part of its holding company DallasNews Corporation, Medium Giant provides clients nationwide with intelligence-driven, technology-enabled solutions.

“It was no small feat to find a name that portrays our business acumen, our vast experience, and our distinct values while paying homage to our 175-year legacy as the sister company of The Dallas Morning News,” said Myers.

With offices in Dallas, Denver, and Tulsa, Medium Giant ( mediumgiant.co ) works across the United States, deepening connections, expanding influence, and scaling success for clients in the categories of strategy, branding, creative, web development, inbound marketing, integrated media, paid search, analytics, direct marketing, and more.

Why the name “Medium Giant”?

The Medium refers to the means, the mode, and the message by which the company conveys communication. The Giant mindset emphasizes a focused approach on accelerated business growth for clients and an ongoing commitment to deliver results.

“I am proud of what we’ve accomplished with this rename. We had the opportunity to choose a name that better represents who we are and what we do while celebrating our unchanging commitment to our vision and values,” added Myers.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant.

The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. More than 12 million people a month read content published in print, online or digitally. The company has won nine Pulitzer Prizes and is the oldest continuously operated business in Texas, dating back to 1842.

Medium Giant is a media and marketing company that’s fueled by curiosity, digging deeper, investigating further, and challenging convention. As adversaries of the status quo, Medium Giant combats complacency to continuously explore and innovate on clients’ behalf, effecting positive change in the businesses of its clients. This adherence to curiosity infuses intentionality and creates long-term value.

