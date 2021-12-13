Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation and a 2021 National Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award Winner

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation. We were selected as one of the top organizations that display a commitment to excellence in human resource practices and team member enrichment. We were evaluated by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

We've also been named a 2021 National Best and Brightest in Wellness Award winner. This honor recognizes companies that promote a culture of wellness and those that plan, implement and evaluate efforts in team member wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work.

These are the tenth and eleventh workplace awards that we’ve received this year as we also received:

Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last seven years in a row)

2021 Top Workplaces USA Award (new award this year)

2021 Nevada Top Workplaces (last two years in a row)

Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT (seven-time winner)

2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials (five-time winner)

Crain’s Fast 50 (last eight years in a row)

2021 Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For! (last 10 years in a row)

2021 Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness Award winner (last two years in a row)

2021 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces (last 10 years in a row)

To see the complete 2021 List of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, visit thebestandbrightest.com.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

About the Best and Brightest in Wellness ® Program

The Best and Brightest in Wellness®, a program of the National Association for Business Resources, celebrates those companies that are making their businesses flourish, the lives of their employees better and the community a healthier place to live. The Best and Brightest program provides year-long education, benchmarking, assessment tools and interaction amongst the best employers.