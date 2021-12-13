Bellicum Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Hearings Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the company that it has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires stockholders’ equity of at least $2.5 million for continued listing of the company’s common stock. Accordingly, the Company is now in compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market. The notification follows the company’s recent completion of its private placement of equity securities for gross proceeds of approximately $35.0 million, before deducting placement agent commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company.



