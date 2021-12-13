Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Senior Vice President of Supply Chain

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) announced today that Mario Sampson has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, effective immediately. Mr. Sampson will report to Eric van der Valk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He will be a key member of our leadership team with responsibilities that include oversight of our Supply Chain, including Domestic and International transportation, logistics, and distribution centers.



John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are thrilled to have Mario join the Ollie’s family. He brings strong leadership skills and extensive experience in distribution and logistics. He has a proven track-record of driving process enhancements and leading high-performance teams. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to scale Ollie’s for long term growth."

Mr. Sampson most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Unique Industries, one of the largest distributors of licensed paper and party goods, where he was responsible for global supply chain operations. Prior to this, he held various operations roles with Macy’s, Amazon, and Target.

About Ollie’s

We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. We currently operate 429 stores in 29 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

