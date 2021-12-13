Root Insurance Now Available in Kansas

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, has launched in Kansas, the 32nd state where Root auto insurance is now available.



Root Insurance is founded on the power of data. The insurance innovator is committed to unbreaking an archaic industry using modern, mobile-first technology that brings a best-in-class experience to drivers.

The more than 2 million registered drivers in Kansas now have access to fair insurance rates through the Root app. The Root app uses the technology in drivers’ smartphones to measure how they actually drive, making driving score the #1 factor in a Root car insurance quote, not discriminatory demographic factors such as education or occupation. With Root, drivers are in control and able to manage everything through the app, like choosing coverages and filing a claim in minutes.

“Root’s accessible and fair rates are the future of car insurance,” says Root CEO Alex Timm. “Kansas’ good drivers deserve ease and simplicity throughout their car insurance experience, and we are excited to be able to offer that solution to them.”

Kansans can sign up through the Root app in less than a minute. After signing up, they'll begin their test drive, which usually takes a few weeks. Root measures driving habits like focused driving, smooth braking, and gentle turning to determine who is a safe driver and who isn't. So, good Kansan drivers could save more with Root.

To learn more, visit Root’s website . To download the Root app, visit the Apple Store or Google Play. To find everywhere else Root is available, visit the website and filter by state .

About Root Insurance:

Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the principle that auto insurance rates should be based primarily on driving behaviors, not demographics. Using mobile technology and data science, Root offers personalized, fair rates to good drivers all through an easy-to-use app.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Kansas auto insurance is underwritten by Root Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Media Contact:

Tom Kuhn

press@joinroot.com