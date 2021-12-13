Zosano Pharma Announces Changes to Board of Directors; Appoints Cross Functional Business Executive Elaine M. Yang

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced changes to its board of directors, including the appointment of Elaine M. Yang.



“We are pleased to welcome Elaine, a high caliber executive, to our board of directors,” said Steven Lo, president and chief executive officer of Zosano. “Elaine has deep and broad executive leadership experience, building and running cross functional departments, including business operations functions for companies with fast growth trajectories such as Genentech and Facebook, and her experience will be valuable to Zosano as we plan for success.”

Elaine M. Yang is the chief revenue officer of Lyra Health, Inc. and oversees Lyra’s go-to-market functions including marketing, sales, sales operations and customer success. Previously, she also served as the company’s vice president of operations responsible for building the company’s business operations departments. Prior to joining Lyra, Ms. Yang was the vice president of internal audit at Facebook, where she established the function that was tasked with assessing risk as the company transitioned to being publicly traded. From 1992 to 2009, she was with Genentech building and managing finance and audit teams. Ms. Yang holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Redlands in California.

The company also announced that Kleanthis Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., will step down from Zosano’s board of directors effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Lo added, “Since 2013, Dr. Xanthopoulos has been an important contributor to Zosano and on behalf of the entire board and the company, I want to extend our gratitude to Kleanthis for his years of service to Zosano.”

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is M207, which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits and availability of M207 for patients and other future events and expectations described in this press release. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “might,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “forecast,” “designed,” “scheduled,” “goal,” “approximately” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the company’s ability to obtain additional cash resources to continue operations, the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Although Zosano believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Zosano cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

