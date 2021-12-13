Online Game Industry Sees 23% Increase in 2020 to $177.8 billion

Las Cruces, NM, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the pandemic, online gaming has surged. Inspired by this explosive growth, Ganymede Games, an independent game developer, is seeking investors for its Xenotheria rollout slated for Q4 2022. The company is based in southern New Mexico and was founded by industry veterans who’ve worked at major AAA gaming companies including Riot Games, CD Projekt Red and Wargaming. They bring their decades of experience to Ganymede Games.

To date, more than 7,000 gamers have signed up to beta test the game. In the last 3 weeks, over 500 players have purchased the game on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, exceeding expectations.

A formal seed investment round will happen in early 2022.

“It really is a great time for people to invest in the gaming industry,” explained Jerry Prochazka, Ganymede Games CEO and game designer. “The pandemic has changed how people find entertainment. With people glued to devices, the game industry has exploded and is on track for continued stellar growth.”

To date, Ganymede Games has seen nearly $1 million in funding from New Mexico Angels, Ingenuity Venture Fund, Arrowhead Innovation Fund, Abenteuer Ventures, Gaingels, and several executives in the gaming industry.

Xenotheria is a science fiction game that takes place on Wolf Prime, a sprawling desert planet that’s home to the galaxy’s most important trading port. A seemingly ordinary day quickly turns chaotic after a mysterious, cataclysmic event. What follows is a shower of spaceships, satellites and orbital stations raining down havoc on the innocent souls of Wolf Prime.

About Ganymede Games: Ganymede Games is an independent games studio based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, founded by industry veterans (Riot Games, Wagaming and CD Projekt Red). They build games for busy, adult gamers focusing on compelling characters, immersive worlds, and gameplay that rewards strategic thinking.

