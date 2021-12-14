30/2021・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Company announcement no. 30/2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 14 December 2021





Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Blackbird II ApS

CVR no. 32327214 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Blackbird II ApS is a company fully owned by Jørn Larsen, the CEO of Trifork Holding AG. b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares







ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to Jørn Larsen. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 271,50 112.000



d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price Average price per share DKK 271,50







Total number of shares 112.000







Total price DKK 30.408.000 e) Date of the transaction 13 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen



2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO of Trifork Holding AG. b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares







ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares from Blackbird II ApS which is a company fully owned by Jørn Larsen. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 271,50 112.000 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price Average price per share DKK 271,50







Total number of shares 112.000







Total price DKK 30.408.000 e) Date of the transaction 13 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494



About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 950 employees, across 57 business units, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 255,000 subscribers and more than 27 million views on YouTube.



