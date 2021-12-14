Too Much Bitcoin And Ethereum? Vinter Has The Answer With The Launch Of A Crypto Mid-Cap Index

Stockholm, 14 December 2021 - Vinter, the fastest growing crypto index provider in Europe, announces the launch of the crypto asset index ALTS, providing investors with diversified exposure to a basket of mid-cap crypto assets such as ADA, SOL, and BNB. The index will be underlying financial products as of today.



The Vinter 21Shares Crypto Mid-Cap Index ("ALTS") is a passive index capturing the mid-cap portion of the crypto asset market. The index offers diversified exposure to the largest crypto assets but excludes the number one and two ranked crypto assets by market capitalization, resulting in a substantially larger weight in the remaining eight constituents.

Jacob Lindberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Vinter said: “Due to the high market concentration of BTC and ETC, the performance contribution of alternative crypto assets is rather small. The Vinter 21Shares Crypto Mid-Cap Index is different. The index selects the top ten crypto assets and then removes the top two - currently BTC and ETH. Investors are provided with diversified exposure to mid-cap crypto assets, or alt-coins. Today, the index includes assets like BNB, ADA, and SOL, which outperformed BTC and ETH this year”

Hany Rashwan, CEO and Co-Founder of 21Shares said: “We are very excited to launch our first mid-cap crypto index ETP and expand our product range to 21 total ETPs by the end of 2021. This is an important milestone in our product roadmap, following the launch of the world's first crypto ETP on the regulated SIX exchange in Switzerland in 2018.”









Vinter is Europe’s fastest-growing index provider specialized in crypto assets, playing a pivotal role in the emerging crypto ETF industry. The firm collects digital asset data from hundreds of sources, transforming proprietary strategies into investable products. For more information, please visit www.vinter.co .

