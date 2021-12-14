VGP NV: Enters the French Market and Announces the Appointment of Aurélien Coudert as Country Manager VGP France

English Dutch

Antwerp/Belgium – Lyon/France, 14 December 2021, 07:30 am CET – VGP, a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, officially enters the French market with the opening of its first office in Lyon and appoints Aurélien Coudert as Country Manager for VGP France.

Aurélien started on 1 December within the VGP team and will be responsible for the expansion of the Group’s portfolio in the French market. In the coming period the focus will be on identifying suitable development locations.

Aurélien Coudert comments: “I am excited by the challenge of launching the VGP business unit in France and to work in such a dynamic and ambitious company. I’m impressed by VGP’s family and European culture, its long-term vision but also the agile organisation. With the logistics and industrial real estate sector with high-growth potential, I am thrilled to expand the company in France and propose to our customers our full panel of services.”

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aurélien to our VGP- team after an extensive search and to expand the Group’s European footprint by entering the French market. We open our first office in France, allowing us to serve more businesses and communities across Europe. With Aurélien, we are very confident we have found the right person for this challenging position.”

Before joining VGP, Aurélien has worked more than 10 years in the retail industry within the Casino Group, one of the main French retailers. Starting as chief of staff to the Supermarket CEO, he was lately the head of the department responsible for development, construction and transactions for the Casino brands (Petit Casino, Vival, Spar, Casino Supermarché), opening more than 400 stores in the past year. He holds a master’s degree in civil construction, finance and strategy from the engineering school École Centrale Paris.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 10.49 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 350 employees owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

