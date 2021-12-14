EBDAA Rebrands To Cyberarrow As It Secures A New Important Client For Its Automated GRC Solution

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its inception in 2014, EBDAA has become one of the regional leaders in providing cyber security services. Now, the innovative Dubai-based company is rebranding to CyberArrow to better reflect its vision for the future. This rebrand coincides with the company securing an important new client, Hala, who will automate their Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) activities with the help of CyberArrow GRC software.



In this fast-paced digital world, effective cyber security is essential for every business. Since 2014, the founders of EBDAA who are cyber security subject matter experts have been helping organizations of all sizes to find simple solutions to complex cyber security problems. With their accumulated experience and know-how, the Dubai-based brand is rebranding as CyberArrow, helping to better reflect their newly launched range of revolutionizing SaaS products.

While the company is changing names, customers will still be able to enjoy the same world-renowned services. One such brand is the KSA-based Fintech brand Hala. As one of the fastest-growing Fintech companies in Saudi Arabia; Hala recently closed its $6.5m Series A funding round.

The SAMA-licensed company has chosen CyberArrow’s powerful GRC software, allowing them to automate otherwise manual and daunting cyber security operational activities, without increasing complexity. Moreover, with this solution anyone can automatically mitigate and monitor cyber security risks while reviewing their cyber security maturity and compliance in compliance with local and international standards.

Amar Basic, Co-Founder, at CyberArrow, added, “We are really excited about the rebranding to CyberArrow, it reflects our commitment to providing the very best cyber security solutions to our clients.

We are also proud to be working with Hala. We are honoured to have them choose our GRC software for their organization, and we’re looking forward to helping them automate their GRC requirements.”.

Hala CISO, Mohammed Alshaghdali, added, “CyberArrow GRC is amazing. It has exceeded all my expectations and satisfies the agility for modern FinTech companies. I found it user-friendly and powerful, hence I would highly recommend it to any organization that wants to boost its cybersecurity capabilities.”

For more information about CyberArrow, visit https://www.cyberarrow.io/.

About CyberArrow:

CyberArrow SaaS platform helps enterprises to automate risk, compliance, business continuity and awareness within a few clicks.



Website: https://www.cyberarrow.io/