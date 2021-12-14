Financial Calendar 2022 for Maersk Drilling

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby announces its financial calendar for 2022 with the following schedule:
|Friday 11 February 2022
|Annual Report for 2021
|Wednesday 6 April 2022
|Annual General Meeting
|Thursday 12 May 2022
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Friday 19 August 2022
|H1 Interim Financial Report
|Thursday 3 November 2022
|Q3 Trading Statement
The financial releases are expected to be published around 08:00 AM (CET/CEST, as applicable) on the dates indicated above. The financial reports and trading statements will upon their release be available at Maersk Drilling’s website, www.maerskdrilling.com.
Shareholders wanting to propose specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting must submit such proposal(s) to the Board of Directors by email to GeneralMeeting@maerskdrilling.com. Such proposal(s) must be submitted no later than Tuesday 22 February 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 2328 5733
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 2790 3102
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com
