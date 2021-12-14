OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

14 December 2021

The Board of Directors of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Ormsby as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2022.

Brad is a chartered accountant and Group Chief Financial Officer of Judges Scientific plc, the AIM listed buy and build scientific instruments group. Keith Mullins, Chair of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc, said: “The Board is delighted to welcome Brad and looks forward to working with him and benefiting from his experience and insights.”

There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803