English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

14 December 2021

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 22H, 32G and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009534315 13H DKK 1.00%

(non-callable) 01.07.2027 RF





ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009534588 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread

(non-callable) 01.01.2025 RF DK0009534661 22H DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread

(callable) 01.07.2034 RF DK0009534745 32G EUR Euribor6 + interest rate spread (non-callable) 01.01.2025 RF

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

