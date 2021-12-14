New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To                Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

14 December 2021

        

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 22H, 32G and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000953431513HDKK1.00%
(non-callable)		01.07.2027RF


ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000953458832HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread
(non-callable)		01.01.2025RF
DK000953466122HDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread
(callable)		01.07.2034RF
DK000953474532GEUREuribor6 + interest rate spread (non-callable)01.01.2025RF

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit ASs Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 - Nykredit Realkredit - 14122021