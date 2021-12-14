Leading Digital Wholesale Platform JOOR Enters Bridal Category At Time Of Unprecedented Demand

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking ahead to 2022, industry research firm The Wedding Report forecasts that the number of weddings scheduled will skyrocket to its highest level in more than a decade. Brides everywhere are already searching for the perfect outfit to wear on their special day. In a time of unprecedented supply uncertainty, digital wholesale management platform JOOR has expanded into bridal to streamline the wholesale buying and selling process and enable brands and retailers to connect, collaborate, and place orders digitally from anywhere in the world. This category builds upon JOOR’s already established position as the world’s leading digital B2B platform for luxury and fashion, with over $1.5Bn in wholesale transactions processed every month.



Bridal brands who sell dresses, shoes, and accessories on JOOR create virtual showrooms which can be custom curated for unique retailers, facilitating effortless discovery and seamless purchasing power. Within the platform, bridal brands have access to real-time sales data across their wholesale process. Renowned dress designers exclusively using JOOR to conduct their wholesale commerce include Vivienne Westwood, Elie Saab, Maggie Sottero, Maria Lucia Hohan, Temperley, and Simone Rocha. They are joined by luxury wedding shoe brands such as Jimmy Choo.

To complement the brand platform, JOOR offers a retail-centric product that builds upon brand data, providing an advanced assortment planning tool. The brand and retail products work in sync and the data feeds within the same ecosystem, fostering a seamless experience for both sides of the transaction. Over thirty global retailers exclusively use the JOOR retail platform, including Neiman Marcus, Shopbop, Printemps, and Harrod’s.

Today, JOOR announced that Kleinfeld Bridal is the newest exclusive retailer to join the platform. For more than 75 years, Kleinfeld has offered brides unparalleled personal dress consultations, creating a unique milestone in their wedding planning journey. By using advanced digital technology such as JOOR, Kleinfeld’s is able to stay on the cutting edge of the latest trends in fashion, furthering its commitment to providing a top-notch bridal shopping experience.

JOOR CEO Kristin Savilia pointed out, “JOOR is the digital platform singularly focused on advancing and growing the wholesale businesses of leading global luxury brands and retailers. We are pleased that the bridal industry has recognized the value our platform offers, and it is wonderful to have Kleinfeld joining the ecosystem.”

Kleinfeld EVP and Chief Operating Officer Marissa Rubinetti explained, “As an organization, we recognize that digitally transforming our business is critical to scaling and maintaining Kleinfeld’s bespoke customer service. We are thrilled to partner with JOOR as we continually work to offer brides the very best assortment of dresses and accessories.”