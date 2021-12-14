Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP Specialist, Achieves Placement on CFE Media's System Integrator Giants Ranking for 2022

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Godlan, a manufacturing ERP software specialist (Infor SyteLine), Infor CPQ (Configure Price Quote) specialist and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking ­ on CFE Media's 2022 Global System Integrator Report. CFE Media released its 2022 System Integrator Giants listing, which ranks the top global companies involved in system integration projects throughout manufacturing. The top system integrators distinguished by this award are recognized in the annual Global System Integrator Report www.controleng.com/2022-system-integrator-giants/ .

Overall, the 2022 System Integrator Giants account for $11 billion in revenue, and 64% of the companies on this year's list had revenues above $10 million. Education, training, and mentoring are a priority for each of these companies, with 94% encouraging staff to attend webinars during business hours and 90% encouraging paid training and testing leading to certifications.

"Godlan is pleased to achieve placement in this year's distinguished group of top system integrators across the world. Our incredibly dedicated and amazing team continues to grow exponentially year after year, while their outstanding commitment to excellence continues to represent Godlan's purpose-filled culture and fundamental values," commented Bobby Rudder, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Godlan, Inc.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in three Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

About CFE Media LLC

CFE Media provides engineers in manufacturing, commercial and industrial buildings, and manufacturing control systems with the knowledge they need to improve their operational efficiency. CFE Media delivers comprehensive, relevant content to engineers around the world. CFE is the platform for content, community and applications that engage engineers worldwide across all engineering designs, systems, and plants.

About Godlan Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor SyteLine ERP, visit Godlan.com.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both.

For more information:

Stephanne Marsh

Godlan Inc.

586-464-4400

stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

