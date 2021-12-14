Lucata Names Michael D. Moore to Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucata Corporation, provider of a next generation computing architecture based on Intel technology for high performance, massively scalable processing of graph analytics, today announced that Michael D. Moore, PhD., Principal, Partner Solutions and Technology at Neo4j Inc., has joined Lucata’s Board of Advisors.



“We are delighted Dr. Moore has agreed to join our board of advisors,” said Michael Maulick, Lucata’s Chairman and CEO. “His unique experience as a scientist and industry practitioner building graph analytics and AI solutions will be absolutely invaluable in helping us chart a path forward that aligns our technology with the challenges enterprises most need to solve. Dr. Moore is a personal advisor on the current commercial sentiment and challenges. The world is changing and as these new technologies emerge to do what was previously thought impossible, it is imperative we resonate, evangelize, and listen to our partners and customers. Our technology is one of the keys to unlocking the unknown for the benefit of mankind.”

Trained as a scientist, Moore has more than 20 years of experience delivering high-value enterprise analytics solutions for startups, agencies and Fortune 100 companies. He has been working with graph databases and graph analytics for the last ten years and most recently built EY's national consulting practice in Enterprise Knowledge Graphs and AI. At EY, Moore architected and delivered full-stack graph-based solutions across multiple sectors/industries for use cases including customer 360°, recommendation engines, risk analytics, KYC, fraud detection, anti-money laundering, energy trading, digital twins, capital projects total cost visibility, master data management, data lineage, and enterprise data fabrics.

“Graphs will be the dominant, modern approach for enterprise data management, and will consume the majority of SQL workloads within the next decade,” said Moore. “I'm excited to have the opportunity to help advise Lucata because it's clear that the natural endpoint for most enterprises will be petabyte-scale knowledge graphs supporting multiple operational, analytical and predictive use cases. Lucata's vision for high-performance, in-memory-accelerated graph analytics hardware is truly ground-breaking and promises to release unprecedented business value from vast amounts of connected data.”

The Lucata Pathfinder enables organizations to leverage massive pools of physical memory to accelerate and scale graph analytics and AI and ML model training by orders of magnitude beyond the capabilities of conventional computing approaches. The solution enables high-performance exascale graph analytics, including exhaustive breadth-first search (BFS), on unpruned, unsharded massive graph databases. Lucata can be used with open source or commercial graph software or with custom-written graph solutions that leverage LAGraph, GraphBLAS, or the Lucata library of search algorithms, enabling organizations to use their existing software to uncover much deeper connections within much larger graphs than possible today. These unique capabilities allow organizations to reimagine the potential of graph analytics, AI and ML and address intractable challenges in fraud detection, cybersecurity, blockchain, risk assessment, healthcare and many other fields. Ultimately, the Pathfinder hardware architecture will be migrated to an ASIC design, which will deliver a 10x increase in processing performance, enabling extreme high performance for a broad range of common Big Data computing use cases which cannot be cost-effectively addressed with conventional computer architectures.

Learn More

More information about the next generation Lucata architecture is available on the Lucata website including:

About Lucata

The Lucata next generation computing architecture leverages Intel technology to enable organizations to accelerate and scale graph analytics orders of magnitude beyond the capabilities of conventional computing approaches. Lucata leverages patented Migrating Thread technology to massively scale unified memory and conduct high-performance graph analytics, including exhaustive breadth-first search (BFS), on massive unpruned and unsharded databases. Organizations can now use their existing graph database software or custom graph solutions to analyze deeper connections on much larger graphs than ever before possible using conventional servers. Lucata solutions support groundbreaking graph analytics and improved machine learning and AI for organizations in financial services, cybersecurity, logistics, blockchain, healthcare, life sciences research, telecommunications, ecommerce, government and more. The company has offices in Palo Alto, New York City, and South Bend, Ind. For more information, visit Lucata.com.

