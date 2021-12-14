Mainz Biomed Expands ColoAlert Commercialization with GANZIMMUN Diagnostics in Europe

Mainz to co-brand ColoAlert with GANZIMMUN Diagnostics, one of the largest stool analysis labs in Germany





BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today a partnership with leading diagnostics laboratory GANZIMMUN Diagnostics AG (GD), one of Europe's leading laboratories for preventive and complementary medicine, for the commercialization in Germany of ColoAlert, Mainz’s unique, highly efficacious, and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Mainz will co-brand ColoAlert with GD, one of the largest stool analysis labs in Germany. GD will purchase Mainz’s customized polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay kits to deliver its large network of physicians and their patients a comprehensive solution for advanced colorectal cancer prevention. These kits will be provided to GD on an on-demand basis and further expand coverage especially in Mainz, Wiesbaden and Frankfurt.

“This is an important milestone for the company as we embark on executing a differentiated business model for ColoAlert from other at-home testing providers,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “As we launch ColoAlert across Europe, we are steadfast in executing our strategy to establish commercial partnerships with leading third-party laboratories to provide customers with the most efficient and reliable test results. I’m particularly pleased to have GANZIMMUN serve as one of our inaugural partners given its well-documented role serving as a premier laboratory.”

GD has an interdisciplinary team of over 370 medical technical assistants, physicians, chemists, biologists, and nutritionists who process approximately 5,500 laboratory orders daily. The Company, which was founded in 1998, is based in Mainz, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany and offers a state-of-the art facility with certified medical training available online and on-site.

“On behalf of the entire GANZIMMUN team, I’m excited by the addition of ColoAlert to our suite of products,” commented Dr. Patrik Zickgraf, Chief Executive Officer of GD. “We pride ourselves on offering and representing cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and view ColoAlert as a unique solution to implement next generation PCR-based testing for colorectal cancer, a deadly disease where early detection dramatically increases the chance of survival.”

About ColoAlert

ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy*. The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemistry test (FIT) and is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVD marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and is transitioning to compliance with IVDR. The product is commercially available in a selection of countries in the Europe Union. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. Once approved in the U.S., the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

* Dollinger MM et al. (2018)

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. Annual testing costs per patient are minimal, especially when compared to late-stage treatments of CRC which cost patients an average of $38,469 per year. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021 there will be approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the U.S. with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent FDA decisions suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the US should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years. Appropriately testing these US-based 50+ populations every three years as prescribed equates to a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 Billion per year.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe with FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

