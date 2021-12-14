US Energy Initiatives Provides Another Company Update

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc. (OTC PINK:USEI) announces that Management is submitting a link to a Company interview conducted on December 13, 2021 to provide an update on the Company’s potential business opportunities. See link: https://recordings.tapeacall.com/t/x-8ZF3odbQtQ



According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "Today, I did an interview that can be heard from the link above, that is a 20 min discussion that I had with one of the Company’s investors… this is the 3rd or 4th time we have spoken about the affairs of USEI. The interview focused on the future of the firm and how management intends to utilize its “Digital Assets” to grow this firm. Currently, the company’s Sumcoin assets hover between $40- $60 Million dollars daily and the projected value of this currency is expected to continue to grow in 2022.

“It is Management’s goal to initially place $10 million dollars of those assets “under management” this week with BMCS SUMCOIN INDEX FUND a publicly traded company (BMCS-OTC stock symbol… website: www.bmcssumcoin.com) and the plan for this transaction is to receive the fair market value for the assets at the point of sale… not a discounted value. The proceeds from this sale (which is projected to occur in the 1st quarter of 2022) will be utilized to commence a “green energy mining operation” for the firm (details of this plan will be forthcoming). The interview will provide investors with a clearer view of our intentions and the rationale for this decision.

“Finally, I continue to reiterate that we will not increase the authorized shares of USEI and there is no reverse split contemplated for the present or the future. The fundamentals of this firm are fixed and changing this structure is not in anyone’s best interest. It is still Management’s belief that this company has an incredible future, and our digital assets will be instrumental to this success,” stated Miller.

ABOUT USEI: US Energy Initiatives Corp is a publicly traded company traded under the symbol USEI on OTC Markets, and the company focuses on many potential opportunities, and will leverage its assets to build a robust public company. These marketplaces are all emerging growth industries, and the company will utilize its significant assets and tools to grow the firm for its incredible future.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of US Energy Initiative Corp. and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

STOCK SYMBOL: (USEI-OTC)

EMAIL: info@usenergyinitiatives.com

WEBSITE: www.usenergyinitiatives.com

TWITTER: @USEnergyinit

PHONE: 661.537.4822

LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.

SOURCE: US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc.