Juva Life Expands WIRB-Approved Cannabis Patient Registry Study

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a life sciences portfolio company with operations in cannabis production and distribution as well as pharmaceutical research and development, announced today that the Company is currently seeking qualified participants for their WCG IRB (Puyallup, WA)-approved cannabis patient registry. The IMPACT Registry, which is listed on clinicaltrials.gov , seeks to amass one of the world’s largest data sets of real world clinical evidence on the potential health benefits of cannabis, which will be used in clinical research programs in the future.



As a recognized leader at the forefront of unlocking the therapeutic value of cannabis, Juva Life created the registry to help researchers and clinicians understand how cannabis may provide symptomatic relief for certain conditions and improve health outcomes for individuals. The study is open to patients over 21 years of age who have the following conditions or symptoms: chronic pain, anxiety, neuropathy, appetite issues, nausea, sleep issues, and menopausal symptoms. The goal of the registry is to collect data on cannabis formulations, chemical composition, dosing and utilization and the effectiveness of cannabis products in addressing these medical concerns. Additionally, the study will examine patients’ use of cannabis in conjunction with other prescription medication, including any discontinuation of the use of opioids or reduction in the use of opioids after initiation of cannabis-based medications.

At the conclusion of this multi-year study, Juva will have one of the largest data sets of its kind and be able to leverage the data in both its nutraceutical wellness, drug development and clinical programs. This real world observational data, will be presented to various regulatory bodies as further proof-of-concept and proof-of-safety of the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds.

The study is open to patients who live in California and wish to use products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and patients nationwide who will use cannabidiol (CBD) products not containing more than 0.3% THC. Interested participants will be required to complete periodic confidential surveys about their symptoms, medication use and results and are also encouraged to download a simple journaling app to document daily the cannabis products they consumed, what effect they had on their specific symptoms and side effects should they occur.

The Juva Life cannabis patient registry is led by a team of leading doctors and clinicians. It is fully compliant with best medical practices for clinical research. Those adults interested in participating should contact Juva Life at juvaresearch.com/the-impact-study to check their eligibility and learn more about the study.

“The data our research team intends to gather as part of this study is extremely valuable,” said Peter Beitsch, MD, a renowned oncologist, medical researcher and Principal investigator of Juva Life’s Clinical Registry. “I’m involved because I have direct experience with patients who have been helped by cannabinoids. Of particular interest to me is the potential of cannabis as an alternative to opioid-based chronic pain relief, as well as ameliorating menopausal symptoms. This study will help further our understanding of the benefits of cannabinoids through real-world data gathering, thus enabling us to speak to the potential of cannabis in treating many chronic conditions.”

With its own cultivation, manufacturing, research, and retail operations, Juva Life is focused on ensuring quality control and efficient formulations throughout all stages of the cannabis supply chain. THC-containing products for the study will be provided through one of Juva’s licensed delivery services headquartered in Redwood City, CA. For patients interested in using CBD products, Juva has partnered with leading wellness brands such as San Benito Hemp Co in order to offer 50% discounted CBD products to patients nationwide.

“We’re excited to be launching this study here in Redwood City and across the nation now with our CBD partners,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “It makes sense that this kind of groundbreaking research would be happening here in California, the world’s largest legalized cannabis market. But, more importantly for us, this has the potential to inform healthier treatment options and better our communities through a more robust understanding about the power of cannabis and its medicinal qualities.”

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is employing state-of-the-art science to discover, develop and commercialize safe and effective wellness and pharmaceutical products, in both the cannabis consumer segment as well as the non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The Company is successfully executing against its 2018 roadmap, initially starting with standardization of cultivation, extraction, and formulation to offer consumers reproducible benefits. Juva is building upon these natural product process chemistry skills, to now include discovery pharmacology. The Company will leverage revenue derived from its retail operations to advance its consumer and clinical development efforts of Juva-019 and Juva-041, as well as other potentially valuable non-cannabinoid bioactives with significant consumer and pharma products applications. Juva is working to bring the Cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/ .

