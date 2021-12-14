Nozomi Networks and BT Team to Deliver Advanced OT and IoT Cybersecurity to Enterprises Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, and BT, a leading provider of global communications and security services, today announced they have partnered to broaden BT’s portfolio of security solutions available for industrial and critical infrastructure organizations around the world. A member of Nozomi Networks’ MSSP Elite Partner Program, BT will work with and resell Nozomi Networks solutions as part of its Operational Technology Threat Management portfolio.



As global companies digitally enhance their production facilities, many are seeing new threats to the security of their operational infrastructure, much of which was never designed to be connected over the Internet. Given the criticality of this infrastructure, it’s increasingly becoming a target for organized cybercrime and state-sponsored actors looking to disrupt operations and extort payments.

By incorporating Nozomi Networks’ solutions into its customer portfolio, BT customers will be able to monitor their industrial equipment and processes, providing full visibility of their assets, and the ability to rapidly detect and remediate cyber threats. These capabilities can be integrated into BT’s existing Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems, to provide customers with a single pane of glass view over their entire IT and OT estate.

David Stark, Security Portfolio Director at BT added: “We have chosen to work with Nozomi Networks as they are a proven leader in OT and IoT security, whose solutions will help our customers accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Nozomi Networks’ technology easily integrates with existing deployments to give customers more visibility across their network, better threat detection, and actionable insight on how to converge their OT, IT and IoT environments.”

“As OT and IT worlds converge and remote work scenarios expand, the attack surface is suddenly larger and securing it more complex,” said Nozomi Networks Chief Revenue Officer Stephen Driggers. “We are pleased to team with BT to provide customers with the best possible solution for OT and IoT security and resilience, with the assurance of delivery through a highly respected partner.”

Recognized as a market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 57 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud, and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include troubleshooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

Follow Nozomi Networks: Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Follow BT: Twitter, and LinkedIn

About BT

BT Group is a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. BT provides managed services and security, network and IT infrastructure services to support its operations all over the world. For more information, visit www.bt.com/about.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com