Proactive news headlines including Northern Minerals, Sovereign Metals, Nova Minerals and Kingston Resources

Sydney, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU), a heavy rare earths producer, has enhanced its Board of Directors by appointing Adam Handley as a non-executive director, effective immediately. Click here

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) shares will be admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM) at 8am (GMT) today while retaining its ASX listing. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) majority-owned Snow Lake Resources has been cleared to start its winter drilling campaign at the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project in Manitoba, Canada. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) shareholders have today given the green light to the acquisition of the Mineral Hill Mine in central NSW which will see KSN transition into an operating mining company. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) is integrating an updated Yarrabubba mineral resource estimate into its Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP) after it was excluded from the Gabanintha Vanadium Project’s (GVP) definitive feasibility study. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has delivered the widest oxide gold intersection to date from the Kada Gold Project in Guinea with the second round of resource definition drilling returning 62 metres at 1.3 g/t gold from surface. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) has signed a binding term sheet for A$23 million in project funding plus capitalised interest, with A$20 million to be drawn next financial year and A$3 million in standby funds available the following year for contingencies. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON)’s exploration licence for its Kroussou zinc-lead property in Gabon has been renewed for another three years. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has doubled the known strike length of the Sir Laurence gold discovery at Goongarrie Project to more than 2 kilometres of strike length and 500 metres of width through aircore drilling. Click here

SRJ Technologies Group PLC (ASX:SRJ) will acquire UK-based company STATS (UK) Limited, a market leader in the provision of innovative, technology-led pressurised pipeline integrity solutions. Click here

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has executed amended finance terms for the development of the Woodlark Gold Project, which is materially consistent with the terms of the interim agreement. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has closed the books on week two of its high-purity alumina (HPA) trial with Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia. Click here

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF)’s HER-Vaxx immunotherapy is now patent protected in China. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has entered a binding term sheet for a lithium development partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:MIN), alongside 50% Norseman Gold Project joint venture (JV) partner Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL), to explore and develop lithium deposits across the Norseman Gold Project tenure in Western Australia. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) closed its share purchase plan (SPP) on December 8, 2021, oversubscribed, enhancing the company's finances by more than A$1.088 million. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV), an integrated green hydrogen development company, has released an update on its HyEnergy Export Feasibility Study. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) is building momentum around a phase two trial for its experimental immunotherapy DARRT-2 cancer treatment candidate. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) has kicked off a geochemical survey over its Samson tank copper-gold property in a high-grade base metals hotspot within the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. Click here

Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO) has confirmed the “excellent project potential” of the Kanmantoo Copper Project with an Underground Stage 1 economic assessment demonstrating post-tax cash flows of A$196 million from the planned recommencement of operations in 2022. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) is using a second rig at Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire with the diamond drill targeting deeper extensional mineralisation that the reverse circulation (RC) rig on-site is unable to reach. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) has completed gathering data for its 3D seismic survey at Mawson prospect within the Rockford Project, Fraser Range, Western Australia. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has confirmed further gold intersections at its flagship Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has confirmed the potential of the greenfield Big Pond Area with a diamond drilling campaign targeting prospective mineralisation at the Window Glass Hill Granite target within the Cape Ray Gold Project that intercepted notable gold. Click here

Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) has unveiled changes to its executive management following a review of its board, management composition and corporate governance principles as the company enters the next dynamic phase of growth. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) have joined forces to develop and publish a blockchain game using BAYC’s popular Bored Ape non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com