Global Proton Therapy Market Set to Grow from S$ 68.1 Billion in 2021 to Surpass US$ 77 Billion by 2027

The global proton therapy market will be growing rapidly due to a surging number of proton therapy centers across the world. And at the same time, many number of proton therapy centers are in the construction and in planning phases across the countries. In addition the other growth factors driving the global proton therapy market are advancement in the technology, surging prevalence of cancer patients worldwide. However to some extent, the factors such as huge investment required in this therapy as well as operations are the challenges which may hinder its market growth.



United States has the Largest Number of Proton Therapy Centers Globally

United States is the hub of proton therapy Industry having highest number of proton therapy centers globally. The United Kingdom is expected to launch advanced multi-room proton therapy centers owned by the NHS and Private Players in future. Similarly, the emerging countries are also escalating their demand for proton therapy in their regions as some cancer and cancer-related cases have been surging and will surely boost the growth of this market during the forecast period. As per our analysis, Global Proton therapy will grow at a CAGR of 2.07% during 2021-2027.



Worldwide Proton Therapy Market Insight:

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.8 million new cancer cases are diagnosed and around 606,520 cancer deaths happened in the United States in the year 2020.

Europe is also a big market for proton therapy due to growing use of tobacco.

According to Eurostat, 1 in 4 EU citizens over 15 years old (24%) is a tobacco smoker.

The World Health Organization stated that nearly 70% deaths due to cancer occur in low and middle income countries like Asia Pacific and this region country is expected to enlarge at a higher growth rate because of the growing awareness among people, large target population, and increase in health care expenditure.

COVID-19 Impact on Proton Therapy Industry

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world, the proton therapy market has grown at a constant rate. Proton therapy radiation therapy was stopped for a brief round of period, but it was resumed again for patients. To take care of the regular patient and radiation therapies patients, in the United States many processes has been finalized to help the patients with therapies. As such many implementation and algorithms have been carried out during the period to safeguard the radiation patients from COVID-19. We expect the post-pandemic recovery for the global proton therapy industry would surge during the forecast period.



Proton Therapy Market & Patient Numbers breakup of 12 Countries

United States

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Sweden

Poland

Japan

Korea

China



