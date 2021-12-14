Bufab Group: Staffan Pehrson will not take over as President and CEO of Bufab AB (publ) 

English Swedish

The Board of Directors has in a previous press release, dated July 15 2021, announced that they have appointed Staffan Pehrson as the new President and CEO of Bufab, effective February 1, 2022.

Staffan has today announced that he intends to accept another role outside the Bufab Group. He will therefore not assume the position as President and CEO of Bufab.

The Board of Directors will immediately start up the work on finding a new President and CEO. Until a permanent solution is in place, Johan Lindqvist will continue as acting President and CEO.





For further information, please contact:

Bengt Liljedahl, Chairman of the Board, Bufab Group, telephone: +46 70 539 14 12



This information is information that Bufab AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:10 CET on 14 December 2021.









About Bufab

Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden and today is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,450 employees. Bufab’s net sales for the past 12 months amounted to SEK 5.5 billion and the operating margin was 11.7 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker “BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

