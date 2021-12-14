Global Hepatitis Testing Market, by Technology (2021-2026) - Rapid Diagnostic Tests Segment to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis Testing/Diagnosis Market by Disease Type (Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Other Hepatitis), Technology (ELISA, RDT, PCR, INAAT), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hepatitis testing market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026 from USD 2.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global hepatitis testing market is being driven by factors such as the high burden of hepatitis, increasing blood transfusion and donations, benefits of POC instruments and kits, and awareness initiatives on hepatitis. High cost of nucleic acid tests, lack of mandates for nucleic acid tests in developing countries and unfavorable reimbursement scenarios are expected to restrain hepatitis market growth.

Emerging markets, rising technological advancements in molecular diagnostics, and growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, changing regulatory landscape, and shortage of skilled professionals may challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Hepatitis B segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on disease type, the hepatitis testing market is segmented into hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and other hepatitis diseases (hepatitis A, D, and E). The hepatitis B segment accounted for the largest share of the hepatitis testing market in 2020. Factors such as the rising prevalence of hepatitis B, availability of a large number of hepatitis B diagnostic tests, and the increasing adoption of nucleic acid tests for HBV diagnosis are driving the growth of this market segment.

ELISA segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the hepatitis testing market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid diagnostic tests, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), and other technologies (such as sequencing, mass spectrometry, and western blotting). The ELISA segment accounted for the largest share of the hepatitis testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the wide acceptance of this test in clinical practices to diagnose hepatitis.

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hepatitis testing market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, and other end users (academic & government research institutes, nursing homes, and home care settings). In 2020, the hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the hepatitis testing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of hepatitis diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals.

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The global hepatitis testing market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2020, North America dominates the global market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of hepatitis and increased research and clinical trials for hepatitis testing in the US.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Burden of Hepatitis

Increasing Blood Transfusion and Donations

Benefits of POC Instruments and Kits

Awareness Initiatives on Hepatitis

Restraints

High Cost of Nucleic Acid Tests

Lack of Mandates for Nucleic Acid Tests in Developing Countries

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Rising Technological Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics

Growth in the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Challenges

Changing Regulatory Landscape

Operational Barriers

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

