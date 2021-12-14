Stewart J Guss, Injury Accident Lawyers Taking Cases Involving the Travis Scott Concert Tragedy at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The legal team at Stewart J. Guss, Injury Accident Lawyers is taking cases involving the tragedy that struck Houston's NRG Stadium during rapper Travis Scott's third annual Astroworld music festival on November 5.

Unsafe crowd conditions resulted in a stampede and subsequent tramplings. Police are now labeling it a " mass casualty incident ."

With at least eight fatalities and hundreds of injuries, this is a heartbreaking time for young music fans and their families.

Event organizers, performers, security, medical personnel, and others owed a duty of care to those 50,000 concertgoers but were understaffed, undertrained, and unprepared for what took place.

If you or someone you know was injured during the Astroworld concert, Stewart J. Guss, Injury Accident Lawyers extends our deepest sympathies and our legal resources to you. Please reach out now at 800-898-4877 or contact us online for a free consultation from our live experts.

The legal team of Stewart J Guss, Injury Accident Lawyers, is nationally recognized for protecting the rights of injured victims in Houston and elsewhere for more than 20 years—including in wrongful death and premises liability claims like the Travis Scott concert.

Potential clients who would like to discuss the Astroworld tragedy can call us at any time to discuss how we can help you. We also welcome calls from members of the media who are covering the story and want a perspective on the legal issues involved.







