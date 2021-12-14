Insights on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Albemarle, Cambrex and Lonza Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Research Report by Drug, Synthesis, Product, Workflow, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market size was estimated at USD 130.99 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 142.47 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.09% reaching USD 220.88 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Drug, the market was studied across Generics and Innovative.

Based on Synthesis, the market was studied across Biotech and Synthetic.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HP-API), and Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (Traditional API).

Based on Workflow, the market was studied across Clinical and Commercial.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Glaucoma, Hormonal, and Oncology.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market, including AbbVie, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cambrex, Catalent, Cipla, Inc., Corden Pharma., Lonza, Merck & Co., Inc., Piramal Pharma Solutions, ReciPharm, Samsung Biologics, Siegfried, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and ThermoFisher Pantheon.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing pharmaceutical R&D investment

5.2.2. Rising demand for generic drugs and biologic innovation

5.2.3. Growth of small molecules, rising active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) complexity

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Compliance issues while outsourcing

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Expanding consumption of biopharmaceuticals

5.4.2. Rising prevalence of cancer and increasing sophistication in oncology drug research

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Stringent government regulations



6. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market, by Drug

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Generics

6.3. Innovative



7. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market, by Synthesis

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Biotech

7.3. Synthetic



8. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market, by Product

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)

8.3. Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HP-API)

8.4. Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (Traditional API)



9. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market, by Workflow

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Clinical

9.3. Commercial



10. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cardiovascular

10.3. Diabetes

10.4. Glaucoma

10.5. Hormonal

10.6. Oncology



11. Americas Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

16. Appendix

